Tribal MLAs raise issues plaguing Agency areas with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: A delegation of legislators of tribal constituencies including Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani, MLAs Peedika Rajanna Dora, Tellam Balaraju, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Chetti Palguna, Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi and Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

The delegation brought to the notice of Chief Minister, issues related to development and local problems. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take legal opinion and move forward with regard to GO No 3 and to take all necessary measures immediately for the development of agency areas and added that a resolution would be adopted in next Assembly sessions to include villages in Scheduled area which are not listed.

Issues related to roads damaged by recent rains, construction of bridges, resuming construction of roads stopped during the pandemic (completion of roads under MGNREGS works), permissions to use machines to build roads in hilly areas, requirement of rice vans for hilly areas and better internet facilities were some of the issues brought to the notice of Chief Minister by the MLAs during the meet.