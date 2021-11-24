  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tribal MLAs raise issues plaguing Agency areas with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tribal MLAs and Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chamber in the Assembly on Tuesday
x

Tribal MLAs and Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chamber in the Assembly on Tuesday

Highlights

A delegation of legislators of tribal constituencies including Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani, MLAs Peedika Rajanna Dora, Tellam Balaraju, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Chetti Palguna, Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi and Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

Amaravati: A delegation of legislators of tribal constituencies including Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani, MLAs Peedika Rajanna Dora, Tellam Balaraju, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Chetti Palguna, Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi and Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

The delegation brought to the notice of Chief Minister, issues related to development and local problems. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take legal opinion and move forward with regard to GO No 3 and to take all necessary measures immediately for the development of agency areas and added that a resolution would be adopted in next Assembly sessions to include villages in Scheduled area which are not listed.

Issues related to roads damaged by recent rains, construction of bridges, resuming construction of roads stopped during the pandemic (completion of roads under MGNREGS works), permissions to use machines to build roads in hilly areas, requirement of rice vans for hilly areas and better internet facilities were some of the issues brought to the notice of Chief Minister by the MLAs during the meet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X