Tribals face ration access crisis amidst long treks, eKYC glitches

Paderu (Asr District): Tribal communities in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, particularly those residing in Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) villages and remote hilly regions, are grappling with severe challenges in accessing essential ration supplies.

The absence of local ration depots in most villages is forcing residents to trek arduous distances of 10 to 30 km, often through rough, undulating terrain, to reach the nearest distribution point.

Compounding the problem are widespread issues with the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process, which locals report, is failing in several areas, creating additional hurdles for beneficiaries.

Since ration depots are typically situated at panchayat headquarters, the considerable distances between villages and the critical lack of transport facilities are leaving many tribals stranded without access to their entitled provisions.

“There are no roads or transport facilities connecting many of these villages. In some distressing cases, beneficiaries are being carried in stretchers just to complete their eKYC registration,” stated Dara Ravi, a social worker from Gowridevipeta in Yetapaka mandal, highlighting the dire situation.

The impact of these challenges is evident across the district. In Dayeti panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal, the nearest ration depot is a daunting 15 km away.

Residents of Jajulabanda and surrounding villages in Koyyuru mandal, comprising approximately 180 ration card holders, now face a 26-km journey, a significant increase from the previous system where a mobile ration van would serve them within a 6-km radius. The recent discontinuation of these mobile ration vans has exacerbated the crisis for remote tribal settlements.

Govind, a tribal community leader from Gummi panchayat, detailed the extent of the hardship: villagers from Kalyanagummi, Karriguda and Kadarevu must walk between 10 and 30 kilometres to collect their rations.

Similarly, residents of Madarebu (Pedakota panchayat), Buriga and Chinna Konela (Rompelli panchayat) face a 16-kilometre journey. In NR Puram Panchayat, villages such as DK Pathi, Chimidivalasa, and Rayapadu are 12 kilometres from the nearest depot.

Villagers of Thalaripadu in Ananthagiri mandal also endure a 12-kilometer trek for their monthly supplies. The issue is not isolated, with many tribal villages in G Madugula mandal also awaiting improved access.

Some villagers express frustration, suggesting that establishing permanent ration depots in each village before discontinuing the mobile van service would have been a more effective transition. However, others recall inherent flaws in the previous mobile delivery system. “Earlier, the van would come just once a month without a fixed schedule. If we missed that day, we lost our rations entirely,” recounted Satyanarayana from Gowridevipeta.

He acknowledged that the current system, which allows rations to be collected from shops for up to 15 days each month, offers a slight improvement in availability but remains largely inaccessible for many due to distance.

Addressing the pressing issue, CPM leader K Govind Rao has urged the government to establish new ration shops strategically, ensuring that every tribal habitation has access to a depot within a 10-km radius. He emphasised that this measure, combined with robust improvements in road infrastructure and the provision of reliable transport facilities in remote tribal areas, would significantly alleviate the hardships faced by these vulnerable communities in accessing essential commodities.