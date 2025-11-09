Tribals protest with torches demanding electricity

Anantagiri (ASR district): Residents of Dabbulapadu village in Rompalli panchayat, Anantagiri mandal, held a unique protest demanding immediate electrification and the provision of basic infrastructure. The tribal community, primarily belonging to the Konda Dora tribe, highlighted their decades-long struggle for development, even 78 years after Independence.

The protest, led by tribal elders and political activists, saw villagers symbolically eating their dinner by the light of torches to represent the darkness they live in for half the day.

The village, recorded in revenue records, is currently home to approximately 10 tribal families (a drop from the original 30 families who have migrated downhill due to lack of facilities).

A solar power plant was constructed in the village in the 2013-14 fiscal year. However, the plant is now non-functional. Villagers lamented that while they might experience electricity for 12 hours a day, the remaining 12 hours are spent in complete darkness. They are forced to rely on torches for essential activities like eating dinner.

Residents stated that their remote location on a high hill has caused them to be forgotten by officials, who are reportedly unaware of the village’s existence. They pointed out that while other villages that received solar plants were later connected to the main grid with electric poles, Dabbulapadu was ignored.

The lack of electricity is compounded by the absence of other critical amenities. Villagers have no clean water supply and are forced to drink water from the stream which often leads to illness.

Due to the absence of a proper road network, any sick person must be carried for seven kilometre on a traditional palanquin (doli) down the hill to the nearest village for medical attention.

The dearth of facilities forced 15 families to leave the hilltop village and construct homes independently at the foot of the hill.

The protesting tribals and local leaders appeal to the government that immediately provide proper electricity connections to the village. Essential infrastructure like roads and drinking water facilities must be established.

ITDA project officer should personally visit Dabbulapadu to assess the situation and initiate development work. The tribals demanded to be recognised as human beings and not neglected due to their location.

CPM district executive member K Govinda Rao, Rompilli panchayat second ward member Somila Appalaraju and villagers including K Appanna Dora, Kosuru Gaṅgulu, and Lakshman took part in the protest.