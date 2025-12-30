CM aims to develop State as ‘Kreeda Andhra Pradesh’: MP

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a ‘Kreeda Andhra Pradesh’ by giving special priority to sports and sportspersons across the State. He called upon sportspersons to actively participate in this mission and contribute to the State’s sporting growth.

The two-day erstwhile Krishna district Inter-Polytechnic Regional Sports Meet 2025–26 commenced at Government Polytechnic College here on Monday. MP Sivanath, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, attended the programme as chief guest and formally inaugurated the meet by lighting the ceremonial sports torch and releasing peace doves into air.

Addressing the gathering, the MP extended best wishes to the participating sportspersons and said that he, along with the MLA, has been consistently encouraging sports activities in the city while extending all possible support. He noted that the Chief Minister has taken several initiatives to ensure students excel not only in academics but also in sports.

Praising Vijayawada athletes for their achievements, Kesineni Sivanath referred to the recent national-level senior badminton tournament held in the city, where local player Surya Charishma won women’s singles title, serving as an inspiration to young sportspersons. He added that the State government has significantly enhanced cash incentives for sportspersons to motivate talent. He also mentioned that playgrounds in government schools across NTR district are being developed through Kesineni Foundation using his personal funds.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rammohan Rao said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has always been at the forefront of promoting sports and sportspersons, with the vision of enabling Andhra athletes to excel at international level. He recalled that during Naidu’s tenure as the CM of the erstwhile State, Asian Afro Games were successfully hosted in Hyderabad, showcasing the State’s capability to organise international sporting events. He urged students to utilise the opportunities provided by the government and strive for excellence in both academics and sports.

Among those present were Vijayawada Municipal Corporation 8th Division Corporator Chennupati Usharani, Regional Joint Director of Technical Education (AU Region) GV Ramachandra Rao, Government Polytechnic College Principal Dr M Vijayasarathi, Department Officer Dr Sudhakar Reddy, heads of departments, directors of polytechnic colleges, and others.