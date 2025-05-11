Tributes paid Jawan Murali Naik

Kalli Thanda: A deep sense of pride mixed with immense sorrow gripped the region following the martyrdom of Veer Jawan Murali Naik, who laid down his life during the Indo-Pak conflict under Operation Sindoor. His sacrifice has moved the entire nation and left his native village of Kallitanda in Gorantla mandal in mourning. Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram visited the grieving family on Saturday evening to offer condolences.

They paid floral tributes to Murali Naik’s portrait and comforted his devastated parents. While his mother was too heartbroken to speak, they spoke to his father and extended moral support, along with a financial aid of Rs2 lakh to the family. Speaking on the occasion, Sriram said that Murali Naik’s bravery had brought immense honor to the nation. “There is no greater reward for a soldier than martyrdom.

He stood as a protective shield for our country and gave his life in the line of duty,” he said. He added that although the loss of a son is irreplaceable, the entire nation stands in solidarity with the family. MLA Sunitha expressed that while Murali Naik’s sacrifice is a matter of great pride, the pain of his parents is beyond words. “At just 25, he gave his life for the nation. His father expresses pride, but the heartbreak of losing their only son is unimaginable,” she said. Both leaders stated that Murali Naik’s bravery would inspire the younger generation, urging today’s youth to draw strength and lessons from his sacrifice. They assured the family that the government would extend all possible support.