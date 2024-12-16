Tributes paid to ‘Amarajeevi’ on death anniv

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration, police, politicians, public representatives, and the common public paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu’s on his 72nd death anniversary here on Sun-day.

Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in the Potti Sriramulu’s Atmarpana Dinam, a commemorative event by the district administration in Ongole, along with the collector A Thameem Ansariya, mayor Gangada Sujatha, APTDC chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and offered rich floral tributes to Sriramulu’s statue at the CVN Reading Room Centre.

Speaking at the event, the minister emphasised Sriramulu’s pivotal role in the formation of Andhra state and his tireless efforts for social equality.

Collector Ansariya praised Sriramulu as a selfless freedom fighter who earned accolades from Mahatma Gandhi.

Balaji described Sriramulu as a national pride, emphasizing the importance of remembering his services and sacrifices for future generations.

At the district YSR Congress Party office, constituency in-charge Chnduru Ravi Babu, and others paid tributes and highlighted Sriramulu’s extraordinary sacrifice in the creation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar paid homage to ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu highlighting the freedom fighter’s extraordinary contributions to the Telugu peo-ple’s struggle. At the commemorative event at the district police headquarters, the SP and other police personnel garlanded Sriramulu’s portrait, remembering his significant sacrific-es.