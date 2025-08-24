Tributes paid to Andhra Kesari on his 154th birth anniversary

Tirupati: On the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Andhra Pradesh’s first Chief Minister and freedom fighter Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Tirupati District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju paid floral tributes to the leader’s portrait at the District Police Camp Office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP recalled that Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu was born on August 23, 1872, at Vinodarayunipalem in present-day Prakasam district to Subbamma and Gopalakrishnayya, a Niyogi Brahmin couple.

He described Prakasam Pantulu as a renowned freedom fighter, patriot, intellectual, people’s leader, and administrator, who later became the first Chief Minister of the newly formed Andhra State on October 1, 1953.

“Pantulu’s life of integrity and moral values continues to serve as a guiding light for today’s youth, public representatives, and government machinery. It is our responsibility to follow in his footsteps and contribute to the progress of the state and the nation,” SP Harshavardhan Raju said.

At Sri Venkateswara University, Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu garlanded the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu in front of the Administrative Building and paid their respects.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC noted that the idea of SV University took shape in 1954, inspired by Prakasam Pantulu’s vision. Principals, faculty members including Prof Padmavati, Prof Srinivasulu, members of the Non-Teaching Association, engineer Tandava Krishna, and other staff participated in the ceremony.

Commemorations were also held at the District Brahmin Association office, where Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Federation State General Secretary Vedam Hariprasad and District President Narasimha Chari offered floral tributes.

Recalling his fearless resistance to the British, Hariprasad said: “Prakasam Pantulu stood courageously against the Simon Commission in Madras, daring British soldiers by baring his chest to their bullets, which earned him the title Andhra Kesari. He remains a source of inspiration for today’s youth, who must strive to walk in his path.”

Tirupati District Brahmin Association President Nossam Narasimha Chary, Joint Secretary Murali Sharma, official representative Kottapalli Vijay Kumar and others also took part in the programme.