Tributes paid to Mahatma on his death anniversary
Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi’s life serves as an ideal for everyone, highlighting how the father of the nation secured independence through the path of peace and non-violence.
On Friday, observing Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, floral tributes were paid at his statue on Gandhi Road in Ongole. MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao (Ongole) and BN Vijay Kumar (Santhanuthalapadu), Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Urban Development Authority Chairman Shaik Reyaz, and DRO Chinaobulesulu joined the Collector in paying homage.
The Collector stated that it is everyone’s responsibility to pass on Gandhi’s fighting spirit and Gandhian values to future generations. The commemoration ceremony was held with dignity, honouring the Mahatma’s legacy of peaceful resistance and his invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up shoot for ‘Cocktail 2’ with celebrations
Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to announce the completion of filming, sharing a group picture featuring himself alongside Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika. The vibrant photograph carried the playful words “Love you fools” and “Fun was had!”, capturing the spirited mood of the wrap-up celebrations.