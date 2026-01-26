Tributes paid to Paritala Ravi on his 21st death anniversary

Ramagiri (Sri Satya Sai district): The 21st death anniversary of former TDP Minister and leader Paritala Ravindra was observed with great reverence on Sunday in Venkatapuram, Ramagiri mandal. A large gathering of fans, TDP leaders, and activists paid glowing tributes to the leader, who fearlessly fought for the oppressed, challenged landlords and powerful figures, and left an indelible mark in politics.

Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram, along with family members, offered special prayers and floral tributes at the Paritala memorial. Prominent leaders from various regions also paid their respects. The event included a community feeding program inaugurated by Sunitha and Sriram.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sunitha and Sriram said that even after 21 years, Paritala Ravi remains immortal in the hearts of his followers. They expressed pride in the continued tributes from fans across the region. They recalled how Ravi entered politics with NTR’s encouragement, delivered key services to the area with Chandrababu Naidu’s support, and dreamed of bringing water to the Peruru project—though circumstances prevented it then.