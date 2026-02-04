Maha chef arrested for Rs 17 lakh cyber fraud

A 25-year-old chef has been arrested for allegedly helping cyber fraudsters in siphoning off more than Rs 17 lakh from a Delhi resident. The victim was lured with fake work-from-home opportunities involving paid online tasks, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pathan Uzef Khalil Khan, a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalna district, was apprehended and brought to Delhi on transit remand.

According to the police, the case came to light after Rahul Saini, a resident of Keshav Puram, lodged an online complaint alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 17,16,777 by cyber criminals who promised lucrative earnings through work-from-home assignments.

A case was registered on January 1 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators tracked the money trail by analysing digital footprints, social media links and banking transactions.

Police said the cheated amount was received in a bank account allegedly used by the accused and later withdrawn through self-cheques. Technical surveillance and location analysis of the mobile number linked to the account helped the team zero in on the suspect’s location at Ambad in Jalna district.

“Khan was one of the operatives involved in liquidating the crime proceeds,” a senior police officer said, adding that a mobile phone used in the offence has been seized. During interrogation, the accused told police he joined the fraud network to meet financial needs and sustain an extravagant lifestyle.

He allegedly facilitated the withdrawal and rotation of cheated funds through mule accounts to create layers and avoid detection. He frequently changed mobile numbers to evade law enforcement, police said. Khan, who studied up to Class 12 and works as a chef in a private hotel, is being further questioned to ascertain his involvement in other similar cases and to identify his associates.