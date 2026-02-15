Tributes paid to Pulwama martyrs

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): Floral tributes were paid to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were martyred in the suicide car bomb attack at Lethpora, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14, 2019. The commemoration took place on Saturday at Devanakonda Gram Panchayat, where speakers recalled the bravery and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers in the deadliest terrorist attack on Indian security forces. The gathering observed a moment of silence to express solidarity with the martyrs' families.

Retired headmaster A Ucchirappa, FR Schools Correspondent P Raghunath, and former serviceman B Ramanjaneyulu addressed the gathering, condemning Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism.

They recalled that on February 14, 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles with around 2,500 CRPF personnel was targeted by a suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammed. The bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, killed 40 CRPF jawans, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The attack led to India withdrawing Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation status, imposing a 200% customs duty on imports, and conducting airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in Balakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Former soldiers and locals participated in paying tribute, affirming the nation’s debt to the martyrs.