Women, children development to top agenda at Udaipur meet from Jan 10
Antony asks Cong leaders to concentrate on Kerala local body polls, not on next CM
Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumors After Spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai
Revalli mandal Government is working hard for farmers' welfare: Bhatti
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 9, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now
Researchers decode average life expectancy after dementia diagnosis
Demat accounts in India hit record 185 million in 2024
South United Football Club to host first-ever inter-city tournament to elevate grassroots football
Cold wave: Schools in Bihar's Araria closed for classes up to 8 till January 12
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin launches Pongal gift hampers
Tricycles distributed to the needy
Nellore : District Collector O Anand lauded that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (VPR) Foundation, founded by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is a boon for the poor, which has been rendering remarkable services for several years. Tricycles donated by VPR Foundation are more useful to the beneficiaries as they can travel to attend works, he added.
The Collector participated as a chief guest in the distribution of electrical tricycles to the disabled at a programme held in Vinjamuru mandal on Wednesday.
MP V Prabhakar Reddy said that VPR Foundation has been conducting several social activities for the last decade irrespective of politics. The VPR foundation has been providing drinking water to several places by setting up about 150 water plants in the entire district, he added.
The MP has recalled that during 2024 electioneering he noticed several disabled people in Udayagiri constituency and on that day only he decided to distribute tricycles to 140 needy persons in the constituency.
He announced that VPR Foundation will distribute tricycles in all constituencies in phased manner very soon. Describing Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as a remarkable political personality, Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh said that people like Vemireddy are rarely seen in politics, who immediately sanctioned 35 water plants to Udayagiri constituency.
State Wakf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz, former Udayagiri MLA Khambam Vijayaramireddy and others were present.