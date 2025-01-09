Tricycles distributed to the needy

Nellore : District Collector O Anand lauded that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (VPR) Foundation, founded by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is a boon for the poor, which has been rendering remarkable services for several years. Tricycles donated by VPR Foundation are more useful to the beneficiaries as they can travel to attend works, he added.

The Collector participated as a chief guest in the distribution of electrical tricycles to the disabled at a programme held in Vinjamuru mandal on Wednesday.

MP V Prabhakar Reddy said that VPR Foundation has been conducting several social activities for the last decade irrespective of politics. The VPR foundation has been providing drinking water to several places by setting up about 150 water plants in the entire district, he added.

The MP has recalled that during 2024 electioneering he noticed several disabled people in Udayagiri constituency and on that day only he decided to distribute tricycles to 140 needy persons in the constituency.

He announced that VPR Foundation will distribute tricycles in all constituencies in phased manner very soon. Describing Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as a remarkable political personality, Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh said that people like Vemireddy are rarely seen in politics, who immediately sanctioned 35 water plants to Udayagiri constituency.

State Wakf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz, former Udayagiri MLA Khambam Vijayaramireddy and others were present.