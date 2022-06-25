TS drawing water from Krishna river illegally: BJP Midathala Ramesh

Nellore : Namami Gange Jala Samrakshana State convener and BJP leader Midathala Ramesh appealed to Krishna River Management Board to prevent the Telangana government from using water from the Krishna River as the water level depleted to 40 tmc.ft as against its full capacity of 215 tmc.ft. He wrote a letter to the Board on Saturday stating that several districts in Rayalaseema were dependent on Krishna waters from Srisailam and expressed serious concern over depleting water levels in the dam. He said no state should draw water from Srisailam until the water level reaches 854 feet and alleged that Telangana was drawing water through Kalvakurthy lift irrigation scheme in the name of power generation though the water level is only at 823 feet in Srisailam reservoir.

He charged that Telangana also diverted water from the Srisailam left bank canal illegally for power generation. The BJP leader urged the KRMB to prevent Telangana from violating the guidelines in vogue and stop the state from drawing water from the river.