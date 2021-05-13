TS police allows ambulances from Andhra Pradesh

Kodad (Suryapet): At last restrictions were lifted for the ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh into Telangana at check post at Ramapuram crossroad in Kodad mandal after High Court gave directions to TS government.

Kodada rural police were allowing ambulances from AP into the State, all day without restrictions. After the government announced lockdown in the State, national highway was congested with vehicles as people started traveling to their respective villages. Police were allowing vehicles that were carrying goods and essential commodities and ambulances and passenger vehicles with e-passes into the State. Those vehicles without e-pass were sent back during lockdown hours.

Suryapet District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and SP Bhaskaran visited Ramapuram check post and inquired the duty police about the situation at AP- TS border on the first day of lockdown.

Kodad rural CI Shivarama Reddy informed that they were allowing aP vehicles into Telangana as per GO 102. He urged people to stay at home and follow lockdown rules to control corona spread.

Meanwhile, the situation at AP-TS borders at Damercherla and Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district was quite different and liberal. Nagarjuna Sagar CI Gowri Naidu and Damercherla SI Vijay Kumar said that they were not restricting any vehicles coming from AP into Telangana. They were monitoring the movement of vehicles at check posts set up at borders under respective police station limits, they added.