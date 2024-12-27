Live
Just In
TTD Allows Telangana Leaders’ Recommendation Letters Twice a Week
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a new initiative allowing public representatives from Telangana to issue recommendation letters twice a week for devotees visiting Tirumala.
This decision is expected to benefit thousands of devotees from Telangana who rely on their leaders’ recommendations for a smoother darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The TTD, known for its efforts to streamline darshan processes, has taken this step to address the increasing demand for facilitated entry from the state.
Earlier, recommendation letters from public representatives were accepted only on limited occasions, leading to challenges for devotees. By introducing a twice-a-week system, the TTD aims to make the process more organized and accessible.
Further details, including the specific days for accepting these letters, are expected to be announced soon. Telangana leaders have expressed their gratitude for the initiative, stating it will ease the pilgrimage experience for many devotees from the state.
The decision underscores TTD's commitment to serving the spiritual needs of devotees while ensuring efficient management of darshan arrangements at the sacred shrine.