TTD announces release of September quota darshan tickets for Tirumala
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made an important announcement for devotees planning to visit Tirumala.
In alignment with anticipated visitor numbers, TTD has detailed the release dates for Tirumala Srivari Darshan tickets and room allocations for September.
The September quota for Tirumala Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets will be made available online on June 18 at 10 am. Devotees can register for these tickets until June 20 at 10 am. Those who secure tickets will participate in a Lucky Dip for payment completions made by noon on June 20 through June 22.
Additionally, TTD will release tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradeepalankara Seva on June 21 at 10 am. On June 23, tickets for Anga Pradakshina, Srivani Trust online quota, and free special darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled will also be available from 10 am. Lastly, the quota for special entry darshan tickets will be released online on June 24 at 10 am.
Devotees are advised to mark these dates in their calendars to ensure a smooth booking experience.