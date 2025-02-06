TTD bars 18 non-Hindu staff from religious activities

Tirupati : In a decisive move to uphold religious sanctity, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration has issued a directive barring 18 employees from participating in any of its religious functions. The decision follows confirmed reports that these employees, despite swearing allegiance to Hindu traditions, were found engaging in non-Hindu religious practices.

TTD trust board chairman B R Naidu has previously expressed his stance that non-Hindu staffers should not be part of the institution. He has indicated that a final decision on their status will be taken after consulting with the state government.

In the board’s first meeting in November 2024, it was resolved to transfer non-Hindu employees and prohibit political speeches within the temple premises. Since then, officials have been actively identifying staff members who do not adhere to Hindu practices.

The official order states that all employees of TTD, as dedicated servants of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, are expected to uphold the traditions and values that have been followed for centuries. The order emphasises the necessity of maintaining the temple’s sanctity to respect the sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees.

Investigations confirmed that 18 employees had been practising non-Hindu religious activities despite having taken an oath before the idol of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, pledging to follow only Hindu traditions.

Their actions were found to be in violation of Rule 9(vi) under G.O.Ms.No.1060 Revenue (Endowments-I), dated October 24, 1989. Despite repeated warnings, these employees continued to engage in non-Hindu religious practices while also participating in Hindu religious fairs and festivals organised by the TTD, thereby impacting the institution’s sanctity.

As a consequence, disciplinary actions have been initiated against these employees to curb their non-Hindu religious activities. However, reports suggest that some individuals have continued to engage in such practices, which the administration views as detrimental to the prestige of TTD.

The employees facing disciplinary action are K Sujatha and K Prathap (lecturers), G Asuntha (principal of SPW Polytechnic), K Manekswah Dayan (contract lecturer), N C Bheemanna (contract hostel worker), V B Komala Devi (office subordinate), A Ananda Raju (Dy EO), A Rajasekhar Babu (AEO), M Sekhar (helper), A Sowbhagyam (staff nurse), MS Kanniga (Asst Engineer), T Narayana Swamy (MNO), G Aseervadam (Asst technical officer), T Kalyani (head nurse) G Gopi (radiographer), S Rosi (nurse), Dr Renu Dixit (Principal of SV Ayurvedic College) and Dr KV Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (Professor).

The TTD’s Chief Engineer and Deputy Executive Officer (HR) have been directed to ensure the immediate transfer of these employees if they are currently stationed in religiously sensitive locations. Additionally, Heads of Departments and other officials have been instructed to prevent them from undertaking any temple-related duties in the future.

The directive has sparked discussions on religious compliance and institutional discipline. While the TTD maintains its position on preserving Hindu traditions, the broader implications of this decision continue to be debated.