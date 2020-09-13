TTD calls for protests at temples from today

Vijayawada: TDP former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday said that the YSRCP government's support of one particular religion was responsible for the ongoing attacks on the Hindu temples in the state. He demanded a CBI enquiry and submission of its report within two months on the YSRCP's allegations that the TDP leaders had robbed the jewellery, hidden treasures and pink diamond of the TTD temple.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri here, the TDP leader said that their party leaders and activists would protest at various temples for a week against the attacks.

The protest would be held in front of Surya Devalayam (Sun Temple) on Sunday, Siva temples on Monday, Anjaneyaswamy temples on Tuesday, Ayyappa temples on Wednesday, Sai Baba temples on Thursday, Ammavari Devasthanam on Friday and Vishnu temples on Saturday.

Uma said that many attacks took place on Hindu temples in the past 15 months of YSRCP regime. The ruling party leaders' were behind every act of vandalism of temples. This kind of unchecked attacks on temples did not happen under any chief minister since Independence. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for the temples, he alleged.

The TDP leader demanded the government to explain why a series of attacks took place only after the YSRCP came to power. No proper investigation was taken up into any attack on the temples which was why the atrocities were continuing unabated. The former TTD trust board member asked the Chief Minister to explain as to why there were no arrests in connection with the attacks on the temples.