TTD chairman denies allegations of irregularities in ghee procurement

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman B R Naidu rejected allegations of irregularities in the purchase of cow ghee used for Srivari laddu prasadam, stating that the process was carried out through open tenders and strict quality checks.

In a statement from Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said the present trust board changed the procurement system after receiving complaints from devotees about laddu taste and quality following its formation in 2024.

As part of the changes, the transport distance for ghee supply was cut from 1,500 km to 800 km to reduce spoilage risks. GPS locking systems were also made compulsory for tanker movement, along with tighter laboratory and sensory standards based on national norms.

Naidu said the temple body conducted seven rounds of tenders during 2024–25 to avoid monopoly and to ensure uninterrupted supply. Around 65 lakh kilograms of ghee were procured through these tenders.

He clarified that Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini brand was not ignored, as alleged. According to him, the cooperative secured four tenders and is supplying nearly 40 lakh kilograms, which accounts for about 62 per cent of the total requirement. He also stated that Nandini did not receive any contracts between 2019 and 2024.

On claims that Indapur Dairy was favoured, Naidu said the firm received orders for only about 10 lakh kilograms through two tenders in December 2025. He added that other dairies, including Mother Dairy and Sangam Dairy, were also selected based on eligibility and quality standards.

Addressing concerns about higher procurement prices, Naidu said the increase was linked to rising milk costs. He noted that cow-milk prices had risen sharply over the past decade, which in turn pushed up market rates of cow ghee. He said TTD fixed purchase prices after reviewing national wholesale trends and consulting experts from the National Dairy Development Board.

Naidu also explained that when Nandini informed the board it could supply only part of the ordered quantity due to cost pressures, the trust allowed procurement from the next eligible national-level supplier to prevent shortages. He said all selected dairies met food safety and quality standards and reiterated that the board’s priority is to maintain the quality and purity of Srivari laddu prasadam.