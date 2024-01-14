TTD chairman, EO extend Sankranti greetings

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy extended Sankranti greetings to Srivari devotees in advance as the festival falls on January 15.

They wished that this Sankranti should fill all the lives of all people with happiness and with prosperity with the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.