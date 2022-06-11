  • Menu
TTD Chairman inaugurates employees co-operative bank

 TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with MLA Bhumana Kaurnakar Reddy, Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar unveiling the plaque of modernised employees co-operative bank at TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Friday. 

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy inaugurated the renovated employees co-operative bank office at the TTD administrative building here on Friday.

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy inaugurated the renovated employees co-operative bank office at the TTD administrative building here on Friday. The cooperative bank functioning from the past 40 years, has been modernized with central AC, computers, software and furniture. TTD chairman along with Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, TTD board member P Ashok Kumar, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam has symbolically unveiled a plaque and inaugurated the office. Later the bank officials felicitated the TTD chairman, TTD board members and officials with garlands and shawls. Bank chairperson Hemalata, vice-president Chintala Shiva Kumar, treasurer Chirla Kiran, Directors Golkonda Venkatesam, Muni Venkata Reddy, Adasavalli Vasu and Kata Gunasekara were also present.

