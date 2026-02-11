TTD chairman interacts with devotees, takes feedback

Tirumala: TTD chairman B R Naidu interacted with devotees from various states and personally gathered their feedback on the different pilgrim friendly amenities being provided by TTD.

On Tuesday morning, he inspected Sudarshan Choultries in Tirumala and instructed the officials to prevent water leakage in the rooms.

He said a decision would be taken in consultation with officials regarding modernization or reconstruction of the building.

On this occasion, the chairman, along with Srivari Sevaks, served Annaprasadam to devotees at the food counter located near Sudarshan Choultries. When he enquired about the taste and quality of the food, the devotees expressed their immense satisfaction.

Later, he also had tea along with the devotees at a nearby tea stall. Earlier, the chairman inspected the newly-constructed IOCL gas plant at Kakulamanuthippa in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media, he said that the foundation stone for the IOCL plant was laid five months ago and that the construction would be completed by March, with operations expected to commence from May.

He informed that the plant is being built with a capacity to produce 40 tonnes of bio-gas per day. Through this project, TTD will save Rs. 1.52 crore annually.

He also stated that recycling of waste through this plant would help preventing the accumulation of garbage at the Tirumala dumping yard. Dy EOs Somannarayana and Bhaskar, VGO Surendra, Health Officer Dr Madhusudhan, and other officials were present on the occasion.