TTD Chairman release The Hans India 2024 calendar

Tirupati: City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with executive officer AV. Dharma Reddy, JEO s Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam and CVSO D. Narasimha Kishore released The Hans India English Daily 2024 calendar here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion The Chairman expressed the wishes to the people for a Happy New Year and also to The Hans India Daily to grow further. The also lauded The Hans India for extensively covering the all TTD activities including Tirumala temple events etc.



In participate Senior Reporter Pradeep Kumar, staff reporters D. Venkateswara Rao, M Vani and Hans INDIA Circulation AGM G Rajendra Prasad other staff members were present on the occasion.