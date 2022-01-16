TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy clarifies on YS Jagan and Chiranjeevi's meet, says no politics

The TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that there is no truth in the propaganda that Chiranjeevi is being given a Rajya Sabha seat to oust Jana Sena. He said that chief minister knew to whom the Rajya Sabha seat be given. Chiranjeevi also condemned the propaganda in the affair of meeting the CM. He further added that there was no need to talk about it.



On the other hand, he said the people are welcoming the rule of CM Jagan. The TTD chairman clarified that the darshans were allowed for two hours on the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. He said that despite some difficulties, darshans for VIP devotees as well as the common people were allowed.



It is known that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has met in last week to discuss on the movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. It remains to be seen how the ticket prices controversy would end.