TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy responds to Ramana Deekshitulu row, asks him not to raise controversy

TTD Agama Salahadaru Ramana Deekshitulu has raised controversy with his tweet. He mentioned that TTD EO is working against the priests and Brahmins. He also added that additional EO is still going with former CM N Chandrababu Naidu policies. Even after 15 priests out of 50 tested positives for Covid-19, officials have not stopped darshans in Tirumala. He also tagged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and created a buzz.

Ramana Deekshitulu's tweet has created a controversy and thus YV Subba Reddy responded to the tweet and countered Ramana Deekshitulu. He suggested him not to go with controversial tweets being in a responsible position. He also said to him to give helpful suggestions rather than throwing negative comments.

YV Subba Reddy also mentioned that, if the situations get worsened, darshans will be stopped. Till now, 140 employees of TTD are tested positive for Covid-19 out of which 70 members are recovered.