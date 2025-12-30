TTD chief Inspects Vaikuntha Ekadasi arrangements

Tirumala: The Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams B R Naidu, conducted a field-level inspection on Monday evening of the arrangements made by TTD in connection with Vaikuntha Ekadasi, to be observed on December 30 at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The Chairman first reached Gogarbham Dam Circle and reviewed the queue lines and facilities arranged for devotees. He offered several suggestions to the officials to ensure smooth management.

Later, he inspected the SSD token verification centres set up near Silathoranam and Krishna Teja Rest Houses, and instructed the officials to take all necessary, well-planned measures so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Chairman stated that all arrangements have been completed in Tirumala for the benefit of devotees in view of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

He said that systematic planning has been undertaken to provide a comfortable darshan experience for all devotees.

He further informed that, with coordination among the police, vigilance, and TTD departments, an Integrated AI Command Control Centre has been put in place to continuously monitor pilgrim crowd movement and ensure the successful conduct of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan.

TTD Board members Panabaka Lakshmi and Naresh, CVSO Murali krishna, Tirupati SP Subbarayudu, Temple Dy EO Lokanatham, and other officials participated in the programme.