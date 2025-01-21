TTD chief urges devotees in North to visit model temple at Maha Kumbh Mela

Tirumala: All devotees should take advantage of this opportunity as TTD has set up a model temple of Lord Venkateswara at Maha Kumbha Mela in Prayagraj, especially for the devotees of the North, said TTD chairman B R Naidu.

Earlier, on his arrival at the temple on Monday morning, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) secretary Sriram Raghunath and Deputy EO Guna Bhushan Reddy welcomed him.

After darshan, thirtha prasadams were given to him. Later, under the supervision of Venugopala Deekshitulu, one of the chief priests of Srivari temple, Chaturveda Havanam and puja were performed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that he was happy to set up a model temple of Srivaru in the Maha Kumbh Mela which is held for 45 days from January 13 to February 26 from Sankranti to Sivaratri.

He also said 250 staff have been deputed to Prayagraj and congratulated the officials of HDPP for making elaborate arrangements for Dharmic propagation in the North.

He requested devotees of the North to take advantage of this by visiting the Srivari temple and get His divine blessings.

He also said that it is for the first time that silk clothes were presented to Sri Ram in Ayodhya on behalf of TTD, and on this occasion, a large number of devotees came to the Snapana Tirumanjanam programme which was organised in a grand manner by TTD on the banks of Sarayu river.

AEO Prabhakar Reddy, Bokkasam in-charge Gururaja Swamy and other officers participated in this programme.