TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy urges FM to waive GST, accept banned notes

New Delhi: TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Tuesday met Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and submitted a representation urging to waive off GST payable for the services of Special Protection Force (SPF) deputed in Tirumala for strengthening of security of the shrine and also to instruct RBI or PSU banks to accept the demonitised notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 lying with the temple.



The total amount of GST payable by TTD for SPF security service was Rs 23.78 crore from April 1, 2014 to June this year while offerings of banned notes in the Hundi was to the tune of about Rs 50 crore.

Despite several representations to Union Finance Ministry and RBI since 2017, permission was not given for the deposit of banned notes with TTD, Reddy said seeking the Union Minister to instruct RBI or banks to accept the banned notes.