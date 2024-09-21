Live
Just In
TTD decides to hold Mahashanthi Yagam in Tirumala
Amid ongoing stir over Tirumala laddu, an urgent meeting was convened to discuss measures to protect the sanctity of the Tirumala Temple. EO Shyamala Rao led the meeting with Agama advisors and senior officials at the TTD administration building in Tirupati.
During the discussions, officials emphasized the need to provide instruction based on Agama Shastra. In a significant decision, it was announced that a Mahashanthi Yagam will be organized at the Srivari Temple, set to take place for three consecutive days starting Monday.
The meeting was attended by Venugopala Deekshitulu, four Agama advisors, Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chaudhary, and other senior officials, all focused on restoring the integrity and purity of the temple's offerings. The decision to conduct the Yagam reflects the urgent need to address the Tirupati laddu controversy.