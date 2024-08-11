Live
Just In
TTD Employees Bank elections to be held soon
TTD Employees Welfare Association to going to contest in the elections of TTD Employees Cooperative Credit Society Limited (TTD Employees Bank).
Speaking to the media here on Saturday, TTD Employees Welfare Association president Cheerla Kiran said that Gunturu Rekha, Vankeepuram Pavan, Suneel Kumar and Manikanta will contest for the five-member in the panel of the bank.
These contesting candidates have been active in employees service, particularly during Corona period by extending various services including supply of oxygen cylinders, provisions, better treatment in hospitals. He appealed to the employees to elect them keeping in view of their service.
Association members Gopi Kumar Reddy, Venkateswar Babu, Uma Shankar, Guna and others were present.