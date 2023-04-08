TTD ensuring darshan for 15 hrs to common pilgrims: EO

Tirumala: TTD is giving top priority to common pilgrims by providing in 15 hours darshan daily and reserving 85 per cent of available accommodation in Tirumala to them, stated TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to the pilgrims' callers during the 'Dial Your EO' programme held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO replying to a pilgrim caller Shankar from Hyderabad, who sought to reduce VIP break to facilitate more darshan hours for common pilgrims, said of the 18 hours of darshan meant for a day, only three hours are being provided to VIPs while the remaining 15 hours to common pilgrims.

"As the summer rush is commencing soon, the TTD board has decided to cut down VIP referrals, Rs 300, SRIVANI, Virtual sevas, tourism tickets also till July 15 starting from April 15 facilitating more darshan hours to common pilgrims," he asserted. The EO also said, of the available 7,400 rooms and four PACs, 85 per cent of accommodation was for common pilgrims only in Tirumala.

Another caller Ravi from Kavali, who suggested the EO to introduce Netra Dana Trust for the sake of the visually impaired, to which EO said the TTD has already entered MoU with the renowned Aravind Eye Care Hospital in offering the best possible services to the needy with eye-related ailments.

Welcoming the suggestion, the EO said he will look into the suggestion.

A pilgrim caller Syamala from Chennai brought to the notice of EO of non-issue of laddus for her token, to which EO answered, the tokenless Sarvadarshan devotees will be issued laddu token slips in Vaikuntam Queue Complex which should be scanned otherwise will not be issued at laddu counters. "So, scan the laddu slips properly to procure one free laddu on one slip," he maintained.

Another caller Sri Chandramouli from Hyderabad sought to introduce an Astrology course in TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University. Responding to the caller, the EO said plans are already underway and very soon TTD will introduce Occult Sciences, Pranayamam and other courses.

Appanna from Visakhapatnam suggested the EO to apply Thirunamam to all devotees through Srivari Sevaks to which the EO agreed.

While a pilgrim suggested introducing UPI payments for lucky dip seva tickets allotment under current booking, another caller suggested commencement of Arjitha Sevas in Srivari temple at Visakhapatnam to which the EO responded positively.

The other suggestions includes for proper signboard between Tiruchanur and Appalayagunta, Nijapada Darshan, enhancing quality of laddus, annaprasadam, Jalaprasadam units in Alipiri footpath and cleanliness in Kalyani choultry.