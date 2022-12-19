  • Menu
TTD EO Dharma Reddy's son suffers heart attack, admitted in Kauvery hospital

TTD EO Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli (Shiva) suffered a heart attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Kaveri hospital in Chennai

TTD EO Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli (Shiva) suffered a heart attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Kauvery hospital in Chennai. As Chandramouli's health condition has worsened, doctors are currently treating Shiva with an Ecmo machine.

Chandramouli (Shiva) is 28 years old and got engaged to the daughter of AJ Shekhar Reddy, a Chennai industrialist and President of TTD Chennai Local Advisory Council.

The marriage will be held in Tirumala in January. It seems that Chandramouli is working in Mumbai and preparing for civils. Shiva recently came to Chennai from Mumbai for a wedding ceremony. It was in this order that Shiva suffered a heart attack while distributing his wedding invitation.

Immediately his friends admitted him to Kauvery Hospital. Dharma Reddy along with Shekhar Reddy's family members reached the hospital. Seeing the condition of his son, Dharma Reddy unconscious and received treatment.

