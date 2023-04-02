TTD EO inspects arrangements for Kalyana Mahotsavam at Vontimitta

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer Dharma Reddy inspected the arrangements for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama at Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa to be held on the 5th of this month, TTD EO Dharma Reddy inspected the arrangements and issued suggestions.

Speaking to the media as part of this, EO said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and offer the Silk cloths and pearls for the presiding deity.

He said that devotees who will be watching the event from compartments will be offered Prasadam. "We have arranged CCTV cameras at every step of the wedding hall and will take strong measures to prevent any untoward incident," EO said.