TTD EO inspects Chakrasnanam arrangements

Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Srivari Pushkarini on the occasion of Chakrasnanam, scheduled to be held on the last day of the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam on October 2, along with JEO V. Veerabrahmam, District SP L. Subbaraidu and CVSO K.V. Muralikrishna.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that gates have been set up to allow devotees to enter and exit the Pushkarini without any inconvenience. TTD officials, vigilance and police were asked to coordinate and make foolproof arrangements for the devotees. Meanwhile, Snapana Tirumanjanam and Chakrasnanam are performed for the ceremonial idols of Sridevi, Bhudevi, and Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with Chakrathalwar, between 6 am and 9 am.

The EO appealed to the devotees to take a holy bath in the Pushkarini at any time, as the sacred hours last throughout the day on the day of Chakrasnanam. They should enter through the designated gates in the Pushkarini area, in a phased manner with patience as per the rules prescribed by TTD.

During the Chakrasnanam, 1,000 police personnel, 1300 TTD Vigilance Department personnel, 140 personnel from NDRF, Fire, and other departments have taken strong measures. Swimmers and boats are also made available in Pushkarini to prevent any untoward incidents. LED screens have also been installed in the temple premises so that devotees can watch the Chakrasnanam live.

TTD CE T.V. Satyanarayana and officials of various departments participated in this inspection.