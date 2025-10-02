Live
- Men’s Ethnic Wear Trends This Dussehra 2025
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Status to Share on Bapu’s 156th Birth Anniversary
- Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share on Vijayadashami Celebrating the Spirit of Victory
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Remembering Bapu on His 156th Birth Anniversary
- CPI seeks all-party meet on irrigation projects
- CM to visit UAE ahead of partnership summit
- AP showcases investment potential at Japan biz forum
- CRDA officials welcome Malaysian delegation
- Gandhi Hill: CM Naidu to inaugurate development works today
- Ayudha Puja grandly celebrated at Anantapur district police headquarters
TTD EO inspects Chakrasnanam arrangements
Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Srivari Pushkarini ahead of Chakrasnanam to be held on Thursday (October 2), the last day of Salakatla...
Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Srivari Pushkarini ahead of Chakrasnanam to be held on Thursday (October 2), the last day of Salakatla Brahmotsavam. JEO V Veerabrahmam, district SP L Subbarayudu and CVSO KV Muralikrishna accompanied him.
Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that gates have been set up to allow devotees to enter and exit Pushkarini without any problem. TTD officials, vigilance and police were asked to coordinate and make foolproof arrangements for devotees.
Meanwhile, Snapana Tirumanjanam and Chakrasnanam were performed for the ceremonial idols of Sridevi, Bhudevi, and Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with Chakrathalwar, between 6 am and 9 am.
The EO informed the devotees to take holy bath in Pushkarini at any time, as the sacred hours last throughout the day on the day of Chakrasnanam. They should enter through the designated gates in Pushkarini area, in a phased manner with patience as per TTD rules.
During Chakrasnanam, 1,000 police personnel, 1,300 TTD Vigilance Department personnel, 140 personnel from NDRF, Fire, and other departments were deployed. Swimmers and boats are also made available in Pushkarini to prevent any untoward incidents. LED screens were installed in the temple premises so that devotees can watch Chakrasnanam live.