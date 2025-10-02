TTD EO inspects Chakrasnanam arrangements

Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Srivari Pushkarini ahead of Chakrasnanam to be held on Thursday (October 2), the last day of Salakatla Brahmotsavam. JEO V Veerabrahmam, district SP L Subbarayudu and CVSO KV Muralikrishna accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that gates have been set up to allow devotees to enter and exit Pushkarini without any problem. TTD officials, vigilance and police were asked to coordinate and make foolproof arrangements for devotees.

Meanwhile, Snapana Tirumanjanam and Chakrasnanam were performed for the ceremonial idols of Sridevi, Bhudevi, and Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with Chakrathalwar, between 6 am and 9 am.

The EO informed the devotees to take holy bath in Pushkarini at any time, as the sacred hours last throughout the day on the day of Chakrasnanam. They should enter through the designated gates in Pushkarini area, in a phased manner with patience as per TTD rules.

During Chakrasnanam, 1,000 police personnel, 1,300 TTD Vigilance Department personnel, 140 personnel from NDRF, Fire, and other departments were deployed. Swimmers and boats are also made available in Pushkarini to prevent any untoward incidents. LED screens were installed in the temple premises so that devotees can watch Chakrasnanam live.