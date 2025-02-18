Live
- Indian stocks could see revival soon, global factors are the key: Morgan Stanley
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
- Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begins near Rushikulya
- How to Save Tax on Salary: Effective Strategies for 2025
- 36K women went missing in Odisha in 5 yrs: CM Majhi
- Odisha can emerge as leader in fisheries sector: Guv
Just In
TTD EO meets Maharashtra CM
Highlights
TTDEO J Syamala Rao met Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in Tirumala on Monday afternoon.
Tirumala: TTDEO J Syamala Rao met Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in Tirumala on Monday afternoon.
The Maha CM along with his family and entourage visited Tirumala and offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple.
The EO met Fadnavis in Padmavati Rest House and discussed with him about the status of the construction of Srivari temple in Navi Mumbai.
Fadnavis responded positively to the Srivari temple construction.
TTD Trust board members Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Saurabh H Bora and other officials participated.
Next Story