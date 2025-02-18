  • Menu
TTD EO meets Maharashtra CM

TTD EO meets Maharashtra CM
Tirumala: TTDEO J Syamala Rao met Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in Tirumala on Monday afternoon.

The Maha CM along with his family and entourage visited Tirumala and offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple.

The EO met Fadnavis in Padmavati Rest House and discussed with him about the status of the construction of Srivari temple in Navi Mumbai.

Fadnavis responded positively to the Srivari temple construction.

TTD Trust board members Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Saurabh H Bora and other officials participated.

