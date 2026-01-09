‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ and‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ joins ‘Homebound’ in Oscar race

Hombale Films, one of the most influential production houses in South India, is making a strong statement on the global stage with its ambitious Oscar 2026 push. The banner, known for backing some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films, has officially announced the entry of Kantara: Chapter 1 into the Best Picture contention for the Academy Awards 2026. Adding to the surprise, another major project associated with Hombale Films has also joined the prestigious race.

The production house revealed that Mahavatar Narsimha, a film distributed by Hombale Films, has been submitted for consideration in the Best Picture category at the Oscars. With two high-profile entries, the banner has significantly strengthened its international presence and positioned itself among India’s most globally ambitious studios.

Industry analysts believe Mahavatar Narsimha could have an advantage over Kantara: Chapter 1, primarily because it is an animated feature. With animated films increasingly gaining prominence and critical acclaim in Hollywood award circuits, the film may attract stronger attention from the Academy jury compared to traditional commercial cinema. The mythological theme and visual storytelling of Mahavatar Narsimha are expected to appeal to a wider global audience.

On the other hand, Kantara: Chapter 1 draws its strength from its rooted narrative and cultural depth. While the story is deeply connected to a specific region, its themes of tradition, faith, and human conflict carry universal resonance.

Meanwhile, the Hindi film Homebound has also made headlines by securing a spot in the Top 15 of the Official Entry category for the Oscars 2026. The film’s emotionally driven narrative, focusing on identity, family bonds, and the pull of one’s roots, is expected to strike a chord with international audiences and jurors alike.