Buchi Babu releases ‘Purushaha’ teaser; fuels excitement

The upcoming entertainer Purushaha is steadily building strong buzz, driven by its amusing first-look posters and cheeky promotional captions. The film marks the debut of Pavan Kalyan as a lead actor and features a lively ensemble including Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Vaishnavi Kokkura, Vishika and Hasini Sudheer. Presented by Battula Saraswathi under the Kalyan Productions banner and produced by BattulaKoteswara Rao, the film is helmed by director VeeruUlavala and is gearing up for a vibrant theatrical release.

Fueling the excitement further, acclaimed filmmaker BuchiBabu Sana, known for Uppena and Peddi, unveiled the film’s teaser. It opens on a dramatic and intriguing note with a powerful voiceover describing three fearless warriors locked in an endless battle to conquer the world. However, the intense narration soon flips into a hilarious twist, revealing that these “warriors” are actually being dominated by their wives and tossed around like footballs in daily life.

Frustrated and defeated, the trio decide to approach the court seeking divorce, setting the stage for a riotous comedy. Director VeeruUlavala scores well by blending a highly relatable concept with sharp, contemporary humour. The dialogues are crisp and youthful, while the characters are instantly engaging.

Pavan Kalyan, Saptagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar deliver solid comic timing, with Vennela Kishore’s presence adding extra laughs. The female leads contribute effectively to the humour, while the technical team enhances the film’s breezy tone with colourful visuals and peppy music. Overall, the Purushaha teaser successfully raises expectations for a fun-filled entertainer.