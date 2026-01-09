‘Jigris’ finds massive success in Amazon Prime, wins hearts across age groups

The overwhelming response to Jigris on OTT platforms has underlined the collective effort of its makers and the crucial backing it received from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Since its digital release, the film has gained strong traction, emerging as a viral favourite among audiences and earning praise for its emotional depth and universal appeal.





Directed by Harish Reddy Uppula, Jigris strikes a rare balance by catering to both younger viewers and family audiences. The narrative blends humour and heartfelt moments seamlessly, making it a relatable and engaging watch. At the heart of the film is Krishna Burugula, who delivers what many are calling the performance of his career. His ability to shift effortlessly between comedy and emotional intensity has resonated strongly with viewers, drawing laughter and tears in equal measure.

Equally impressive is the chemistry and teamwork displayed by Mani Vaka, Dheeraj Athreya, and Ram Nithin, whose performances add depth and energy to the storytelling. Their collective effort enhances the film’s emotional impact and keeps the narrative lively throughout.





On the technical front, cinematographer Esvaradithyaa brings a polished, contemporary visual style, while editor Chanakya Reddy Toorupu ensures a tight and engaging pace. Their contributions elevate the film’s overall quality, giving it a refined, world-class feel.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and SunNXT, Jigris has established itself as a perfect family entertainer and a must-watch on OTT platforms.