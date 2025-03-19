TTD EO releases posters for annual Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao released the wall posters of the annual Brahmotsavam of Tirupati Sri Kodandarama Swamy on Thursday evening in his chamber at TTD administration building.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that the annual Brahmotsavam of Tirupati Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple will be held from March 27 to April 4.

Similarly, Sri Ramanavami utsavams will be held from April 6 to April 8 and Teppotsavam from April 10 to 12. The EO ordered the temple authorities to make arrangements without causing any inconvenience to the devotees.

The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed on March 25, Ankurarpanam on March 26 and flag hoisting ceremony, Dhwajarohanam, on March 27 in Meshlagnam from 9.15 am to 9.30 am in the background of the annual Brahmotsavam.

Rathotsavam will be held on April 3 at 9.15 am and Sri Sitarama Kalyanam ceremony will be held on April 7 from 7 pm to 9.30 pm.

The EO directed officials to paint white coolants and provide drinking water facilities for the devotees.

Temple priests, deputy EO Nagaratna, AEO Ravi and others participated.