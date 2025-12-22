TTD extends support to police dept by giving 20 breath analysers

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal stated that ensuring the safety of devotees visiting Tirumala is a key priority for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. A programme was organised on Sunday at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati, during which TTD handed over 20 breath analysers worth Rs 8 lakh to the district police. The equipment was officially presented to Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu. TTD CVSO KV Murali Krishna and other officials attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, EO Anil Kumar Singhal said lakhs of devotees visit Tirumala every day for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, and their safety is the main objective of TTD. He said the breath analysers would play an important role in preventing road accidents, especially on the Tirumala ghat roads, by strictly controlling drunken driving. He added that TTD is always ready to support the police department by providing modern equipment to protect the lives of devotees.

District SP L Subba Rayudu said the Tirumala ghat roads are very sensitive and accidents are more likely if people drive under the influence of alcohol. He said the advanced breath analysers provided by TTD would help the police take more effective action against drunken driving. He appreciated TTD for its support and assured that the police department would fully utilise the equipment to prevent accidents.

The SP also made it clear that there would be no leniency towards drunken driving. He said strict cases would be booked against offenders, vehicles would be seized, and the cases would be reported to the court.

Out of the 20 devices, four will be used in Tirumala, four in Alipiri, and twelve in Tirupati by traffic and law and order police. Additional SP Ravi Manohar Achari (Law and Order), DSP Ramakrishna Achari (Traffic), DSP Chandrasekhar (AR), and other police and traffic officials were present.