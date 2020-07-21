TTD files 2 cases over false posts on social media

Tirupati: The TTD on Monday filed two cases separately including a criminal case against false campaigners in social media to damage the image of TTD and another case against a person who tweeted a baseless post against senior TTD officer Seshadri that he was infected with Covid-19. Following a complaint by the TTD vigilance department, a criminal case has been registered at Two Town police station at Tirumala against the false campaign in social media. The TTD vigilance had identified two postings on the Hindu-Hindutva page in Facebook, carrying such malafide content both text and caricature charging TTD of non-Hindu religious campaign with AP government backing.

Contending that such baseless postings were aimed at damaging the sentiments of Srivari devotees and mudslinging against the State government, the senior officials directed the TTD Vigilance department to register a police complaint against the perpetrators. The TTD has also warned that action will be taken against those who forward such false, malicious postings to other groups either knowingly or unknowingly. Case booked for baseless post on twitter: Upon the complaint by Tirumala temple Deputy EO Harindranath, the Tirumala One Town police have booked a case against a person on Monday for making a baseless comment that Srivari temple OSD Pala Seshadri was tested Covid-19 positive and getting treatment at Apollo hospital in Chennai.

A case has been registered against one SV Badri who made the Twitter post. The TTD clarified that Seshadri went to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a regular medical check-up as he had kidney transplantation. Seshadri initially had Covid test done to him at Tirumala on July 2 where the result came as negative and again on July 18-19 also he underwent Covid-19 test twice and tested negative, the TTD said in a release adding that it reserved its rights to file a case under Epidemic Siseases Act as such malicious campaign hurt and confused the devotees coming for Srivari darshan. The TTD officials also said that persons found involved in such baseless and malafide campaigns against the TTD will not be spared and have to face legal consequences.