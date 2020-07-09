TTD files police complaint on fake portals

Tirupati: TTD Vigilance department on Thursday filed a complaint at Tiruchanur police station against fake portals which cheated devotees assuring booking online Srivari Darshan tickets.



It is said that a devotee from Tirupati working as RTC conductor tried to book Srivari Special darshan tickets online and was induced by a fake website www.ttddarshans.com to submit details and pay online with the assurance that the tickets will be sent by email only.

When the person failed to get any email or darshan tickets, he brought it to the notice of TTD officials. Thereafter the TTD vigilance department swung into action and identified the fake website and filed a police complaint seeking stringent action on the operators of the website.

Following the incident, the TTD had reiterated its appeal to all devotees to book all Srivari Darshan, Arjitha Seva tickets and accommodation only through official TTD websites and not get cheated by trusting fake or dummy portals.

As of now TTD has received numerous complaints from devotees that many of them have been cheated by fake portals. The TTD vigilance and security officials have so far filed criminal cases on 20 such fake websites.

TTD officials reiterated that the www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in was the only official site authorised to issue Arjita Seva, Srivari darshan and rooms tickets. For all information with regard to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official website was www.tirumala.org

For more information on TTD websites, contact 1800425333333, 18004254141 Ph.0877-2277777, 0877-2233333, according to a release issued by TTD late in the evening.