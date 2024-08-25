TTD gears up for annual Brahmotsavam

Tirumala : TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao said on Saturday that elaborate arrangements are underway towards the smooth conduct of the Srivari annual Brahmotsavam from October 4-12.

Speaking to media persons at Annamayya Bhavan here, he said the morning Vahana Sevas will be held between 8 am and 10 am while in the evening between 7 pm and 9 pm except for the Garuda Vahana Seva which commences at 6.30 pm.

He said on October 4 evening, Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu will present traditional pattu vastrams to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the state government and will also participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahanaseva.

In view of the anticipated rush of devotees, many Arjita Sevas and special darshans have been cancelled in the Tirumala during the annual fete.

Among others, he said a buffer stock of about seven lakh laddus will be kept ready, strong security will be arranged in coordination with district police with additional force during Garuda Vahana Seva while ghat roads will be kept open for 24 hours on Garuda Seva day and constant vigil will be maintained through common command centre.

The EO said the engineering department has commenced preparations at both Tirumala and Tirupati, electric decorations and large digital LED screens will be set up all around the Mada streets.

He said during the fete, there will be no allotments for cottage donors from October 4-12 and devotees should occupy rooms in Tirupati if they do not get accommodation at Tirumala.

TTD has deployed additional barbers to provide non-stop service at all kalyana kattas and additional staff will be roped in to maintain cleanliness.



Syamala Rao said TTD is ready for distribution of Annaprasadam, milk, breakfast in Matrusree Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex, Vaikuntam compartments and outside queue lines.

The TTD has set up several first-aid centres, mobile clinics and ambulances along with medical centres and dispensaries at Ashwani Hospital and Vaikuntham Q complex in Tirumala to address any emergencies.

He said around 4,000 Srivari sevaks were deployed to serve the devotees in all the sections of Tirumala.

The SVBC channel is ready to provide live broadcast of Vahana Sevas ,cultural programmes and traditional programmes of Srivari temple.

In order to showcase the developmental activities of TTD, special photo exhibition, fruit and flower show, Ayurveda and sculpture exhibition will be organised at the kalyana vedika.

Special cultural groups invited from all states will perform in front of Vahana Sevas and also at auditoriums in Tirupati and Tirumala under the leadership of HDPP projects.

He said the water availability is adequate for next 130 days at Tirumala. He also said water resources would improve in Kayani dam at Tirupati and Kailasagiri reservoir with the expected rainfall in October, November and December months.

Earlier, the EO held meeting with the officials of TTD and Tirupati Municipal Corporation on the same.

Additional EO Ch Venkaia Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar and other officials were present.