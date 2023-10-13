TTD hailed for ample funds allocation for city development

Tirupati: Leaders of various political parties, representatives of social organisations and prominent persons from the city hailed the TTD for its decision to allocate 1 per cent from its budget. They sought TTD to provide financial support for infrastructure development in the pilgrim city for extending better facilities to thousands of pilgrims, who visit Tirumala from various places.

At a meeting held here on Thursday, they in one voice lauded city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy for the Trust Board taking this bold decision and also take up sanitation and road maintenance in select areas in the city and surrounding towns where TTD temples, pilgrim complexes, offices and other establishments like colleges, hospital etc. are located.

Rayalaseema protagonist Bhuman said that keeping in view the ever increasing pilgrim flow, the TTD should allocate at least five per cent of its budget for city development and to improve infrastructure facilities to make it a model pilgrim centre.

Left party leaders including V Nagaraj, K Murali (CPM), R Harikrishna (CPI (ML) New Democracy) and Tulasendra (CPI) termed TTD decision as revolutionary and added that the credit squarely goes to Karunakara Reddy, who is keen on peoples welfare. They slammed BJP for opposing TTD funds allocation for city development and said the party leader once again proved that they are against city development and anti-people.

Sahitya Akademi Awardee and SVU retired professor Maduranthakam Narendra, TTD SPW College retired principal Swarajya Lakshmi, Manava Vikasa Vedika president Sakam Nagaraju, Tirupati Chamber of Commerce president Mohan Raju, senior journalist Kumarmangalam Nethaji and others supported TTD for providing funds for city development.

Meanwhile, leaders of various employees unions in TTD also welcomed TTD providing funds for city development on the ground that Tirumala and Tirupati are inseparable and city development is essential for the sake of devotees visiting in lakhs. They criticised BJP leaders for opposing TTD providing funds for city development and appealed to them to change their stand in the larger interests of the pilgrims and also people of the city.