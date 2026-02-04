TTD high schools should achieve outstanding results

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Dr A Sarat instructed officials to take comprehensive measures to ensure that students of TTD-run High Schools achieve outstanding results at the State and District levels. He inspected Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School in Tirupati on Tuesday along with officials.

On the occasion, he reviewed the academic standards, teaching methods, and overall progress of the students. Addressing the staff, the JEO stated that as examinations are approaching, teachers should prepare students with greater care and focus towards goal-oriented performance.

He emphasized that teaching should be imparted with a clear objective of securing top ranks at the State and District levels.

He directed that students who are lagging behind in various subjects should be identified and given special coaching through simple and effective methods to improve their understanding.

He noted that quality facilities are available in TTD educational institutions and asked teachers to deliver instruction with dedication and the highest standards.