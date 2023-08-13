  • Menu
TTD imposes restriction at Tirumala walkway, no entry for children after 2 PM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a crucial decision to prioritize the safety of children

In response to the recent leopard attack on a child on the walkway to Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a crucial decision to prioritize the safety of children. Starting from tomorrow, the TTD will allow children on the walkway to Tirumala only from 5 am to 2 pm.

The decision comes after a leopard attacked a child on the walkway recently. As a precautionary measure, the TTD has imposed restrictions on the Alipiri Walkway. Children below 15 years of age will not be allowed on the walkway after 2 pm starting from Monday. The TTD has stated that once normal conditions are restored, children will be allowed on the footpath without any restrictions. Additionally, the TTD has clarified that there will be no entry for bikes on the second ghat road after 6 pm.

Meanwhile, efforts to capture the leopard in Tirumala are underway. The TTD has made special arrangements and set up cages in three areas to track the movement of the leopard. Police teams are working diligently in this regard, and around 500 cameras have been installed to monitor the leopard's activities. To ensure the safety of devotees, the TTD officials are escorting them in groups on the walkway, considering the potential presence of leopards.

