TTD increases room rentals in Tirumala

Tirumala: The Tirumala devotees are in a big shock after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials hiked the prices of room rentals in Tirumala and it became a burden on the common man. According to the sources, the prices of Nandakam, Panchajanyam, Kaustubham and Vakulamata are increased from Rs 500 and Rs 600 to Rs 1000. The officials also hiked the prices of 1,2,3 rooms in Narayanagiri Rest House from Rs 150 to Rs 1700.

The rental prices of Rest House 4 hiked to Rs 1700 from Rs 750. The price of a corner suit increased to Rs 2200 inclusive of GST and special cottages room rents increased from Rs 750 to Rs 2800. The devotees also need to deposit the money along with room rent.