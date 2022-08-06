TTD invites Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja On August 21

TIRUMALA: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy invited Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to participate in the Bhoomi Puja of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple which scheduled to be held at Navi Mumbai on August 21.

Both the CM and Deputy CM of Maha Government expressed their pleasure to take part in the Bhoomi Puja. Later the vedic pandits rendered Vedaseervachanam to Shinde and Fadnavis after which the Chairman and EO presented Lord's Theertha Prasadams.





It may mentioned here that the Maharastra Government few months back allotted 10 acres of prime land, whose market value is estimated to be about 500 crore, to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Ulve near Navi Mumbai a few months ago.



While Raymond Group Managing Director Gowtham Singhania had come forward to bear the entire cost of the construction of the temple which is estimated to be Rs. 60-70crores.