TTD Invites Proposals for 'Tirumala Vision-2047' Development Plan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the launch of Tirumala Vision-2047, a comprehensive development plan aimed at the sustainable growth and conservation of the sacred town. The vision document draws inspiration from the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 initiative and sets a strategic roadmap for the next two decades. TTD is now inviting proposals from reputed agencies to help bring this vision to life.

The Tirumala Vision-2047 focuses on several key aspects, including planned urban development, environmental sustainability, and the conservation of Tirumala's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. TTD has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and encouraged agencies with experience in large-scale urban planning and infrastructure projects to submit their proposals within the next three weeks.

Key Objectives of Tirumala Vision-2047:

Urban Planning for Sanctity: Implementing permanent strategies to uphold and enhance the sanctity of Tirumala, while adhering to modern urban planning standards.

Heritage and Environmental Conservation: Prioritizing the preservation of Tirumala's heritage and promoting environmental stewardship as core values.

Global Role Model: Transforming Tirumala into a global role model for spiritual tourism and sustainable development.

Long-Term Development Plans: Developing long-term, sustainable growth plans for Tirumala, ensuring that it meets the needs of future generations while respecting its traditions.

Zonal Development Plan Revision: Updating and revising the Zonal Development Plan to align with both current and future requirements.

Enhanced Facilities for Devotees: Formulating strategies to protect the sanctity of the temple while providing improved facilities for devotees.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs): Preparing comprehensive DPRs for each of the project components to ensure effective implementation and management.

TTD's Tirumala Vision-2047 aims to make Tirumala a benchmark for excellence in urban planning, sustainability, and religious tourism, ensuring that it continues to be a globally recognized spiritual destination. The call for proposals marks an important step in realizing this ambitious vision, with agencies encouraged to bring forward innovative, sustainable solutions.