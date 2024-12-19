Live
Just In
TTD Invites Proposals for 'Tirumala Vision-2047' Development Plan
TTD launches Tirumala Vision-2047 for sustainable development, heritage conservation, and environmental stewardship, inviting proposals for planning and infrastructure.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the launch of Tirumala Vision-2047, a comprehensive development plan aimed at the sustainable growth and conservation of the sacred town. The vision document draws inspiration from the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 initiative and sets a strategic roadmap for the next two decades. TTD is now inviting proposals from reputed agencies to help bring this vision to life.
The Tirumala Vision-2047 focuses on several key aspects, including planned urban development, environmental sustainability, and the conservation of Tirumala's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. TTD has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and encouraged agencies with experience in large-scale urban planning and infrastructure projects to submit their proposals within the next three weeks.
Key Objectives of Tirumala Vision-2047:
- Urban Planning for Sanctity: Implementing permanent strategies to uphold and enhance the sanctity of Tirumala, while adhering to modern urban planning standards.
- Heritage and Environmental Conservation: Prioritizing the preservation of Tirumala's heritage and promoting environmental stewardship as core values.
- Global Role Model: Transforming Tirumala into a global role model for spiritual tourism and sustainable development.
- Long-Term Development Plans: Developing long-term, sustainable growth plans for Tirumala, ensuring that it meets the needs of future generations while respecting its traditions.
- Zonal Development Plan Revision: Updating and revising the Zonal Development Plan to align with both current and future requirements.
- Enhanced Facilities for Devotees: Formulating strategies to protect the sanctity of the temple while providing improved facilities for devotees.
- Detailed Project Reports (DPRs): Preparing comprehensive DPRs for each of the project components to ensure effective implementation and management.
TTD's Tirumala Vision-2047 aims to make Tirumala a benchmark for excellence in urban planning, sustainability, and religious tourism, ensuring that it continues to be a globally recognized spiritual destination. The call for proposals marks an important step in realizing this ambitious vision, with agencies encouraged to bring forward innovative, sustainable solutions.